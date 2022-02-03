Brooklyn Candle Studio

Love Potion Limited Edition Boxed Candle

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Brooklyn Candle Studio

Exotic notes of jasmine blossoms, calming lavender, and bright mandarin join in an olfactory experience reminiscent of a freshly picked bouquet of wildflowers. Housed in a cocktail tumbler with a cream textured minimalist label. Packaged in a textured box inspired by vintage graphic posters. This year, 10% of the proceeds of our Love Potion candle are donated to Harboring Hearts, a 501(c)(3) public charity dedicated to providing emergency housing, transportation, food and other critical resources to transplant and cardiac surgery patients and their families. Made in Brooklyn, New York with 100% soy wax for an eco-friendly clean burn. We use lead-free cotton wicks and premium fragrance oils infused with essential oils. Our candles are vegan, cruelty-free, phthalate-free, and petroleum-free.