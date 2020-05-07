Love Beauty and Planet

Love Beauty & Planet Soothing Spa Bath Bombs

$6.99

At Love Beauty and Planet we are committed to acts of love that make you and our planet a little more beautiful, everyday. Our goal is a carbon footprint so small it's like we weren't even here. We started our journey by loading our beauty products with goodness. Every one of our cartons are recyclable. Pamper yourself with our Soothing Spa Bath Bombs! Our Argan Oil and Lavender Bath Bombs are made with organic coconut oil, no parabens and is not tested on animals, leaving you and the planet a little more beautiful. Enjoy a fragrant bath with Argan Oil and scents of French Lavender and ethically sourced from the Dro^me Provenc¸ale Region of France. How to use our fragrant bath bombs? Fill your bath tub with warm water, unwrap the bath bomb, and drop it in your tub for some fizzy fun. Soak in and let the delightful scents take you away. Don't stop there! For soothed and serene skin, try our Love Beauty and Planet Argan Oil & Lavender Sooth & Serene body lotion and Sooth & Serene Body Dry Oil. For brilliantly beautiful hair, try our Love Beauty and Planet Argan Oil and Lavender Smooth and Serene Shampoo, Conditioner and Leave-in Cream to complete your beauty routine. At Love, Beauty and Planet, we are starting a beautiful movement. Are you in? To learn more visit lovebeautyandplanet website