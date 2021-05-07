ModCloth

Love At First Dot Midi Dress

$139.00 $109.99

Buy Now Review It

Product details Item No.100000395230 With your true love for fashion, you will be instantly enamored with this pink dress by Saint Geraldine. Fully lined with the exception of its sleeves, this A-line midi is made from a sheer, flowy chiffon that is adorned all over with flocked velvet polka-dots in a chic dusty rose hue that will have you head-over-heels in love with it. Handy side pockets and a back zip closure keep this frock just as practical as it is flattering. Romantic and whimsical details like the delicately gathered bust, empire waist, lace-up tie closure at the deep V-neckline, and dainty ties at the sleeves’ cuffs, accentuate this vintage-inspired silhouette to ultra-feminine perfection. Shell: 80% Viscose, 20% Nylon. Lining: 100% Cotton. Machine wash. Fabric does not provide stretch. Side pockets. Fully lined except sheer sleeves. Back zipper closure. Imported