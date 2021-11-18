Saint Laurent

Loulou Toy Quilted Suede Shoulder Bag

$2300.00

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes The name of SAINT LAURENT's bag references the iconic relationship between Loulou de la Falaise and the house's founder. It's been made in Italy from quilted suede and decorated with the label's logo plaque. It has a detachable strap so you can carry it as a clutch, too. Size & Fit This item’s measurements are: Min. Strap Length: 113cm / 44.5in Depth: 7.5cm / 3in Max. Strap Length: 131cm / 51.6in Height: 15cm / 5.9in Width: 18cm / 7.1in Details & Care Black suede Snap-fastening front flap Comes with dust bag Weighs approximately 1.5lbs/ 0.7kg Made in Italy