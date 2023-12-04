Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Scarves
Sézane
Louise Scarf
$110.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sézane
Need a few alternatives?
Tala
Brushed Scarf
BUY
£35.00
Tala
Joanie
Friller Light Wash Denim Detachable Collar
BUY
£15.00
Joanie
Canada Goose
Puffer Scarf
BUY
$275.00
Canada Goose
Ted Baker
Marjey Puffer Scarf
BUY
$56.00
$80.00
Ted Baker London
More from Sézane
Sézane
Milo Classic Bag
BUY
£365.00
Sézane
Sézane
Milo Classic Bag
BUY
$475.00
Sézane
Sézane
Milo Classic Bag
BUY
$475.00
Sézane
Sézane
Gaspard Cardigan
BUY
$120.00
Sézane
More from Scarves
Tala
Brushed Scarf
BUY
£35.00
Tala
Joanie
Friller Light Wash Denim Detachable Collar
BUY
£15.00
Joanie
Canada Goose
Puffer Scarf
BUY
$275.00
Canada Goose
Ted Baker
Marjey Puffer Scarf
BUY
$56.00
$80.00
Ted Baker London
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted