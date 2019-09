Vitamin A

Louise Bodysuit

$190.00

Buy Now Review It

At Vitamin A

The supermodel favorite. A clean bodysuit with an open back, high cut legs and wide straps for sleek support. Clear skies ahead. Our BioRib fabrication has a soft, “touch-me” ribbed texture with quick-dry + thermoregulation technology. Textile innovation at it's sexiest. Made in USA 56% Plant-based fiber + 25% Recycled Nylon + 19% Lycra