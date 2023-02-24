We The Free

Style No. 80190341; Color Code: 040 Take any look to the next level with this cool and classic cardigan featured in a jacket-inspired silhouette and slouchy, relaxed fit with worn hems for a true lived-in look. Fit: Oversized, relaxed fit Features: Exaggerated collar, dropped shoulders, side pockets, raw hems, ribbed sleeve cuffs Why We <3 It: The loveliest layer to add to your outerwear collection, this super versatile cardigan is the true definition of an effortless essential.