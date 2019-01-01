The Container Store

Lotus Bamboo Storage Bench

$99.99

Buy Now Review It

At The Container Store

Made of natural materials and stylishly detailed, the real beauty of our Lotus Bamboo Storage Bench is that it holds so many possibilities. Whether you need a bedroom stool that doubles as shoe storage, a mudroom bench that contains clutter, or an entryway bench that can hide scarves, leashes and more, our bench is ready. Simply lift the cushioned top. Inside, four compartments are sized just right for shoes, accessories, toys or supplies. You don't even have to worry about dirty shoes. The plastic-lined interior wipes clean in an instant.