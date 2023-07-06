United States
Lottie London
Lottie London Plant Based Gel Nail Color, All Free, Pastel Lilac, Mood, 0.33 Oz
$4.97
At Walmart
Lottie London Plant based Gel Nail color, pastel lilac is 100% a mood. Meet Lottie London’s newest nail launch b! formulated with up to 80% natural ingredients + powered by sugarcane, our polishes are 100% vegan and cruelty-free, b! available in the cutest colours, there’s a polish to mix + match your every mood. apply 2 layers & seal with our topcoat for super long wear & MAJOR shine. pastel lilac Long Wear - up to 6+ days wear High Shine All Free Plant Based Formula Vegan & Cruelty Free Vegan & Cruelty Free error: We aim to show you accurate product information. Manufacturers, suppliers and others provide what you see here, and we have not verified it.
