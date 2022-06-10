Public Goods

Lotion, 12 Oz.

$9.00 $6.30

Buy Now Review It

Dimensions: 2.5"D x 6.25"H 12 oz. Lightly scented with an invigorating blend of eucalyptus, mint and citrus Kid-friendly, gender-neutral formula designed to hydrate and renew even the most sensitive skin, so every member of your household will enjoy it Absorbs quickly and leaves skin feeling smooth, finished with balancing notes of lavender and cedar Free of parabens, sulfates, fragrance, gluten and animal cruelty or byproducts (vegan-friendly) Made in USA Web ID: 4042902