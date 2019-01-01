Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Backpacks
State Bags
Lorimer Backpack
$85.00
$68.00
Buy Now
Review It
At State Bags
Featured in 1 story
An A-Z List Of The Memorial Day Sales To Bookmark
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
Whistles
Portland Backpack
$500.00
from
Whistles
BUY
3.1 Phillip Lim
Go Go Mini Backpack
$495.00
$247.50
from
Shopbop
BUY
H&M
Cotton Canvas Backpack
$34.99
from
H&M
BUY
ban.do
Got Your Back Drawstring Backpack
$25.00
from
ban.do
BUY
More from State Bags
State Bags
Kane
$85.00
from
State Bags
BUY
State Bags
Mini Lorimer Backpack
$80.00
from
State Bags
BUY
State Bags
Mini Kane
$70.00
from
State Bags
BUY
State Bags
Mini Lorimer
$80.00
from
State Bags
BUY
More from Backpacks
Free People
Yuma Woven Leather Backpack
$168.00
from
Free People
BUY
H&M
Tote-bag Backpack
$34.99
from
H&M
BUY
TUMI
Carson Backpack
$425.00
$295.00
from
TUMI
BUY
Fjällräven
Fjallraven Kanken Backpack
$80.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
var elem = new Array(); var mobilebuy = new Array(); var closebutton = new Array(); var init = false; var previous = 100; var mobile = false; var
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted