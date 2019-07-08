Lifestyle Solutions

Lorelei Loveseat In Navy Blue Fabric

$255.39 $229.00

The Lorelei Collection is for truly authentic living in comfort and cool via this stunning loveseat. An entire living room collection that is designed and built for ultimate relaxation and comfort for your friends and family, at work or at home. The Lorelei's simple lines enhance any living or work space with its kiln dried solid hardwood frame, durable wooden legs, high density foam seat cushions, removable back cushions and the highest end upholstery. Get ready to fall in love! Lifestyle Solutions Lorelei Loveseat, Navy Blue-High density foam seat cushionIndividual pocket coil constructionKiln dried solid hardwood frame with rubber wood legsUpholstered in quality fabric1-year warranty