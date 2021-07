L'Oréal Professionnel

L’oreal Professionnel Serie Expert Blondifier Masque

$34.00

Nourish and smooth blonde hair with L'Oreal Professionnel Serie Expert Blondifier Masque. Suitable for all types of blonde hair, this nourishing masque is enriched with Açai Berry Polyphenols to help smooth and replenish the hair fibre. Hair is left soft and full of multidimensional shine and radiance.