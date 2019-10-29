Loop Upholstered Storage Ottoman

C$320.21

Buy Now Review It

Loop Upholstered Storage Ottoman, Cannes Pool: Pop our tonal storage stool wherever you need space to stash, an extra seat, or a place to kick up your feet. A removable lid makes straightening up simple Modern, versatile, Insta-wantable. Now House by Jonathan Adler introduces smart new decorative accessories, furniture, rugs, bedding and more – all designed to make living an effortless (and ever-chic) pursuit. With styles ranging from mid-century to ultra-modern, you’ll never run out of ways to wow. It’s what’s new, it’s what’s now. Now House by Jonathan Adler: Smile, you’re home.