The Mainstays Loop Lounge Chair has been designed as a small scale, modular seating solution. It features a fully upholstered seat and back with powder-coated steel loop-shaped legs for a clean and modern aesthetic. Channel stitched detailing on the back cushion adds a tailored touch of sophistication. Adjustable back allows for an upright, reclined or flat position. Purchase in multiples and/or with the Mainstays Loop Chaise Lounge and Mainstays Loop Storage Ottoman to create a unique sectional configuration of your own. Mending plates are included to secure multiple pieces together. Perfect for small space living and offered in multiple color and fabric options to perfectly suit your style. Part of the Mainstays Loop Collection. (please refer closely to the dimensions before purchasing).