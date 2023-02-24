FP Movement

Style No. 79698163; Color Code: 010 Designed for going to-and-from on chilly days, this lightweight pullover is featured in a puffy design and water-resistant finish with a hooded-neckline and snap-button closure. The Fit: Slouchy, slightly oversized fit; enough room for layering, shorter, hip-length The Feel: Breathable and warm with PrimaLoft insulation, durable ripstop nylon The Features: Water-resistant finish, hooded-neckline with adjustable bungee cords, snap-button closures at front, kangaroo pocket with invisible zipper closures, reflective bungee and cordlocks at sleeve cuffs and hem for cinching, reflective exterior locker looper Best For: Chilly hiking and camping trips; going to-and-from and cold commutes.