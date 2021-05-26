Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
COS
Long White Shirt
$99.00
$74.25
Buy Now
Review It
At COS
The COS take on timeless shirting. Designed from cotton, this shirt is finished with a long hem and a single box pleat at the back.
Need a few alternatives?
COS
Long White Shirt
BUY
$74.25
$99.00
COS
Dion Lee
White Rib Combat Corset
BUY
$425.00
$500.00
SSENSE
Miaou
Imogene Corset
BUY
$255.00
Miaou
Miaou
Campbell Corset
BUY
$225.00
Miaou
More from COS
COS
Long White Shirt
BUY
$74.25
$99.00
COS
COS
Slim Denim Shorts
BUY
$69.00
COS
COS
Pleated Dress
BUY
£79.00
COS
COS
Ribbed Organic Cotton Tank Top
BUY
£19.00
COS
More from Tops
COS
Long White Shirt
BUY
$74.25
$99.00
COS
Dion Lee
White Rib Combat Corset
BUY
$425.00
$500.00
SSENSE
Miaou
Imogene Corset
BUY
$255.00
Miaou
Miaou
Campbell Corset
BUY
$225.00
Miaou
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted