Cotton On

Long Straight Jeans

$49.99

At Macy's

The on-trend Long Straight Leg Jean is a classic cut addition to your everyday collection. This high-rise rigid denim features a 5-pocket design in a straight leg silhouette, full length to the ankle. Fitted through the waist High rise waistline Imported Sizing Conversions: 0 US = 4 AUS, 2 US = 6 AUS, 4 US = 8 AUS, 6 US = 10 AUS, 8 US = 12 AUS, 10 US = 14 AUS, 12 US = 16 AUS, 14 US = 18 AUS Straight leg This item purchased online must be returned to the vendor by mail only. This item cannot be returned to Macy's stores. Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 12163667 Size & Fit Approx. model height is 173 cm and she is wearing an Australian size S/10 Please note this style will ship an Australian size, please follow size conversions Materials & Care 100% Cotton Machine Wash