Long Sleeve Wrap Top – Tortoiseshell

$225.00 $113.00

The Long Sleeve Wrap Top features a flattering, adjustable wrap fit and long sleeves with a hidden snap closure. Wear it cinched up, wrapped around the body & loosely knotted in front. Featured in their timeless neutral Tortoiseshell print. True to size 100% Cupro Satin Dry clean only Made, fair trade, in India; Designed and developed in NYC.