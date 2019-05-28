Head out with style in this Women's Plus-Size Surplice Floral Maxi Dress. This item is suited for the summer but can certainly be worn to any other cocktail event or a casual day out. This long-sleeve maxi dress features a flower print all over. It also offers a cut that flatters plus-size silhouettes. It is available in different colors to suit your personal style. This dress is made of 100 percent polyester fabric, which feels cool and lightweight on the skin. It is machine washable for easy care.