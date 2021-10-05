Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Self-Portrait
Long-sleeve Knitted Polo Dress
$495.02
Buy Now
Review It
At Far Fetch
long-sleeve knitted polo dress
More from Self-Portrait
Self-Portrait
Cutout Cotton-blend Rib-knit Sweater
BUY
£260.00
Matches Fashion
Self-Portrait
Pleated Lace And Woven Midi Dress
BUY
£30.06
Selfridges Rental
Self-Portrait
Petrol Azaelea Dress
BUY
$390.00
Self-Portrait
Self-Portrait
Green Azaelea Midi Dress
BUY
$400.00
Self-Portrait
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted