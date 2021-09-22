Rachel Comey x Target

Long Sleeve Faux Leather Tie Back Top

$45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 100% Polyethylene Fit: Casual Fit Length: At Hip Garment Style: Long Sleeve, Back Button Down Neckline: Mock Turtleneck Garment Details: Tie Detail Faux Leather Garment sleeve style: Raglan Sleeve Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82639495 UPC: 195994262517 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-3851 Origin: Imported Description Bring some modern elegance to your wardrobe with the Long-Sleeve Faux-Leather Tie-Back Top from Rachel Comey x Target. A solid navy color lends itself to a sleek look, coupled with raglan sleeves and straight-cut cuffs for classic appeal. This long-sleeve top is made from a faux-leather material and cut in a drapey silhouette for a rich yet relaxed feel. Subtle pleats adorn the front for textural detail, and a high neckline with behind-the-neck tie closure and buttoned back completes the look. With a modern take on femininity, Rachel Comey brings her understated, everyday glamour to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. At once both urban and elegant, her thoughtful designs are universally loved for their sculptural silhouettes and playful details.