H&M Plus

Long Dress With Lace

£29.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Ankle-length dress in a cotton weave with lace details, a V-neck, narrow adjustable shoulder straps and a concealed zip at the back. Seam under the bust with pleats and a lace trim, and a seam at the hem with a lace trim and wide, pleated flounce. Lined at the top and with a short underskirt.