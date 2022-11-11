United States
Eloquii
Long Cardigan Duster
$84.95
At Eloquii
Easy and relaxed fit 11" side vents Soft poly/acrylic blend Hits below knee Length on model is 42" Models are size 14 and range in height from 5'9"-5'11" 22% Recycled Polyester / 35% Acrylic / 25% PBT / 15% Nylon / 3% Spandex Care: Turn garment inside out, machine wash cold gentle cycle with like colors. Only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Do not tumble dry. Lay flat to dry. Cool iron as needed. Import Item# 1073086