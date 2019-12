Burberry

BURBERRY LONDON epitomizes the cosmopolitan London lifestyle with independence and relaxed confidence. The fragrance is multi-faceted; with a sparkling top and a sensual dry down, it is the perfect accessory for the modern woman. Size: 0.15 oz. Fragrance Notes: clementine, honeysuckle, English garden rose, tiare flower, jasmine, peony, veil of musks, Indian sandalwood, and Patchouli. Made in France