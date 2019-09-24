Styled with in
Our most popular leggings, is here for you, made using our four way stretch compression fabric, with a double layered hi-rise waistband that sculpts your core, while a seam-free outside means there's nothing but smooth, sculpted legs. Strategically placed back-seam will show off your best asset!
Wear these leggings for workout or a night out for a sleek and streamlined look.
30 day money-back guarantee
5" double layer waistband
Non Roll Waistband
Flat lock Stitching
27"inseam
ankle length
Made in Los Angeles
Model is wearing a Size 1(18-20) Height 5'10"
Custom color for Lola Getts.