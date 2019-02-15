RBN X Björn Borg

Logo Print T-shirt

£35.00

Description Exclusive This yellow and black RBN X Bjorn Bjorg Logo print T-Shirt is crafted from cotton and features a round neck, short sleeves, graphic logo print on the front and rear, contrast seams and slim-fit silhouette. Taking cues from her own sportswear style, the pop artist Robyn has created a non-gender specific capsule collection with the renowned Swedish brand. This is best designer street gear at the moment (we have experimented with it over the years), as Robyn says, 'RBN reflects my love for street style and how it’s signalled in youth culture, it is inspired by my favourite garments throughout the years.' REF: 13501291 / 8883096