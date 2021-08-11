Ganni

Logo-patch Crossbody Bag

$197.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

Positively Conscious GANNI logo-patch crossbody bag A bag that will match any outfit and has room for all our essentials? You can sign us in. GANNI will set a presentation on it - heard this recycled polyester crossbody bag will be the main star. Highlights black recycled polyester logo patch to the front top zip fastening adjustable shoulder strap main compartment front zip-fastening compartment POSITIVELY CONSCIOUS: GANNI measures the carbon footprint of every item, and on each you'll find the Climate Compensated label, showing they've covered the cost to make that footprint carbon neutral. Composition outer: Recycled Polyester 100% Designer Style ID: A2719 Wearing The model is 1.76 m wearing size OS