Logo-engraved Platform Clogs

$144.00

The Details XOCOI logo-engraved platform clogs Comfort, subtle branding and added height - XOCOI seems to know exactly what you like. Set atop a platform sole, these clogs tick all the right boxes. All in one. Highlights black debossed logo branded insole round toe platform sole Made in Italy Composition lining: Rubber 100% sole: Rubber 100% outer: Rubber 100% Designer Style ID: XO1EXOLW0001