Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Off-White x Timberland
Logo-embossed Velvet Ankle Boots
$955.00
$477.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Heel measures approximately 55mm/ 2 inches Black velvet Lace-up front Imported
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Diemme
Monfumo Black
$431.47
from
Diemme
BUY
DETAILS
Jeffrey Campbell
Top-peak Boot
$130.00
from
Jeffrey Campbell
BUY
DETAILS
Cougar
Heston Waterproof Insulated Hiking Boot
$169.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Bionica
Diablo Genuine Shearling Lined Bootie
$174.95
$99.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
More from Boots
DETAILS
Universal Thread
Indie Heeled Booties
$34.99
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Aviate Leather Biker Boots
$127.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Wild Print High-top Sneaker
C$60.00
C$34.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
DETAILS
No7
Laboratories Resurfacing Skin Paste Mask
C$28.00
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted