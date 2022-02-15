AllModern

Logan Single Geometric Pendant

TL;DR Built-in LED Light Adjustable Height Damp Location Dimmable With this pendant light, you'll add more than just light to your space – you'll add a healthy dose of modern style, too. A ceramic cone shade in the color of your choice hangs from a canopy with an adjustable downrod. The architectural shade looks like two shades were stacked on top of one another, creating a distinctive look. Inside is an integrated LED light that is dimmable so you'll always have the right amount of light, no matter the time of day. This pendant is well-rated for damp areas, so you can install this in your bathroom or covered patio.