Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Heels
Schutz
Lizah Leather Sandal
$98.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Schutz
Channel a minimal chic mood in the Lizah Sandal. This block-heeled mule is crafted from smooth leather for a versatile and refined addition to your rotation.
Need a few alternatives?
Schutz
Lizah Leather Sandal
BUY
$98.00
Schutz
Giuseppe Zanotti
High-heel Platform Sandals
BUY
$763.00
$1526.00
Farfetch
Jonak
Corsaire
BUY
$189.00
$315.00
The Iconic
Melissa
Melissa Essential Platform
BUY
$150.00
The Iconic
More from Schutz
Schutz
Lizah Leather Sandal
BUY
$98.00
Schutz
Schutz
New Kika Patent Leather Bootie
BUY
$75.20
$188.00
Schutz
Schutz
Emmanuele Vinyl & Leather Sandal
BUY
$49.00
$98.00
Schutz
Schutz
Maryana Knee-high Croc-embossed Leather Boots
BUY
$238.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
More from Heels
Schutz
Lizah Leather Sandal
BUY
$98.00
Schutz
Giuseppe Zanotti
High-heel Platform Sandals
BUY
$763.00
$1526.00
Farfetch
Jonak
Corsaire
BUY
$189.00
$315.00
The Iconic
Melissa
Melissa Essential Platform
BUY
$150.00
The Iconic
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted