Sheridan

Living Textures Towel Collection

$79.99 $47.99

Buy Now Review It

At Sheridan

Combining quick-drying technology and ultimate softness, our Living Textures Towel collection has been crafted from 100% cotton and feature a contemporary ribbed pattern. Created with Hygro™ technology, the special spinning technique captures water faster, increasing its absorbency, whilst maintaining the lavishly soft feel of a luxury towel. Our towels have been crafted using premium materials from around the world. We source only the optimum long staple cottons and weaves, ensuring our end product is of the highest quality. Partnering with experts in the craft to create our towels, each towel is specially constructed using only the best suppliers and mills. All of our towels are tested well beyond industry standard, instead of the required three test washes, we test wash and dry our towels 100 times before going to market. That's why, once our towels reach customers hands, we know they've been crafted to stand the test of time. Face Washer (640gsm) 33 x 33cm Hand Towel (670gsm) 45 x 65cm Bath Towel (670gsm) 69 x 140cm Bath Sheet (670gsm) 91 x 167cm Bath Mat (1000gsm) 60 x 80cm *Please allow for a 5% variance in gsm Product Code: S185 Fibre Content: 100% cotton with 100% Hygro cotton pile Designed in: Australia Made in: India