Lively Lounging Robe

$59.00

Wrap up in this sweet robe, made of a purple knit fabric with grinning cats dressed up in costume sitting atop yellow crescent moons that are framed by candy, golden yellow stars, and white skull motifs that are hand-drawn in-house by our design team! Featuring side pockets, a removable sash, and a short-length, this stretchy cotton-blend ModCloth-exclusive robe is the perfect popover for chilly mornings and cozy evenings at home, making it a fun and spooky gift ideal for snuggling in! 60% Cotton, 20% Viscose, 14% Polyester, 6% Elastane. Hand wash. Imported.