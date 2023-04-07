Bissell

Little Green Pro Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner

$164.79 $144.79

Every Purchase Saves Pets. BISSELL proudly supports BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets. Our Most Powerful Spot & Stain Cleaner. Works on carpet, stairs, upholstery, auto interiors, and more. Works best on carpet and upholstery. Remove Stubborn Pet Stains & Embedded Dirt. Combines superior suction, scrubbing action and professional cleaning formula for your best cleaning results. Professional Style Results. Powerful, portable deep cleaner removes deep down dirt and stains. Tools & Formula Included. Includes a Deep Stain Tool, 3" Tough Stain Tool, plus two 8 oz. trial-size Formulas. BISSELL® Little Green® Pro portable carpet cleaner is our most powerful spot and stain cleaner. It uses a combination of superior suction, scrubbing action and specially formulated BISSELL cleaning solutions to remove spots, stubborn stains and embedded dirt. This compact, 13-pound machine is easy to take to hard-to-reach areas, so you can remove spots and stains from carpets, area rugs, stairs, upholstery, auto interiors, and similar soft surfaces. It comes with a Deep Stain Tool, 3" Tough Stain Tool and 8 oz. trial-size bottles of PRO MAX Clean + Protect and Deep Clean formulas. And it doesn't just clean up after pets, it helps save them! BISSELL proudly supports BISSELL Pet Foundation® and its mission to help save homeless pets. When you buy a BISSELL product, you help save pets, too. We’re proud to design products that help make pet messes, odors and pet homelessness disappear.