LISEN

Adjustable Desktop Phone Stand

$20.99 $14.99

WEIGHTED ANTI-SLIP BASE: This cell phone stand for desk is the only one on the market equipped with a weighted base and an aluminum alloy rod taller electronic stand. Therefore, this cell phone stand is high enough and stable enough to support all 4-10 inches phones & tablets. Such as iPhone 13 Pro/12 Pro/12 Pro Max/12 Mini/iPhone 11/11Pro/Max/X/MAX/XR/8/8P, Note 20、10/9/8/Plus, Samsung Galaxy S21 ultra/10/S9/S8, Switch, iPad Mini,iPad Air, small tablet, etc. HEIGHT&ANGLE ADJUSTABLE: This cell phone stand holder is in accordance with ergonomic design. The height can be easily adjusted between 7.1in-8.5in(1.4in adjustable range), the angle is adjustable between 5°~85°, providing you comfortable viewing angle which helps to fix your posture and reduce neck & back strain.(Tips: for big size devices, PLEASE LOWER THE HEIGHT AND ADJUST A SUITABLE ANGLE TO GET BETTER STABILITY.) ANTI-SLIP DESIGN: The pad back and the bottom of this cell phone stand are fully covered by anti-skid silicone, which can provide maximum protection for your device from any scratches and slide. USER-FRIENDLY DESIGN: There is a reserved charging hole convenient for you to charge your devices while using this stand. The circle design of cable organizer supports the cable management, no tangling worries. This phone pad will not cover the subtitle when you watch video. LISEN always aims at providing our customers a happy experience. ❤️WE CARE ABOUT YOU❤️: If the product arrives broken, or get broken within 365 days, please directly contact brand LISEN for a satisfied solution. Any other problems like could not tighten the screw, please also contact us. We sincerely care about every customer's shopping experience! (Product including: phone stand*1, screw*1, hexagon screwdriver*1, specification*1)