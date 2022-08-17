Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Louisa Parris
Lisbon Printed Silk Wide-leg Trousers
£555.00
£166.00
Buy Now
Review It
At MatchesFashion
Need a few alternatives?
Eckhaus Latta
Indigo Baggy Jeans
BUY
$425.00
SSENSE
AsYou
Pu Lace Detail Flare Pants In Black
BUY
$54.90
ASOS
COS
Wide-leg Linen Trousers
BUY
£79.00
COS
H&M
Linen Joggers
BUY
£24.99
H&M
More from Pants
Off White
Meteor Straight-leg Jeans
BUY
£545.00
Farfetch
& Other Stories
Cut-out Trousers
BUY
£19.00
£75.00
& Other Stories
I Am Gia
Amina Pant
BUY
£43.00
£68.00
I Am Gia
Louisa Parris
Lisbon Printed Silk Wide-leg Trousers
BUY
£166.00
£555.00
MatchesFashion
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted