Revlon

Colorstay Overtime Liquid Lipstick With Clear Lip Gloss In Bare Maximum

$12.39 $6.50

Buy Now Review It

Slip into comfort with the Vans™ La Costa sandal. With an iconic design and lightweight wear, your casual days out and about will be a breeze. Stretch synthetic band across the vamp with signature checkerboard design or brand name printed across. Soft textile lining and contoured rubber insole provide comfort for continued wear. Open, round toe. Durable ULTRACUSH™ Lite waffle outsole is lightweight and flexible, offering grip and stability. Signature Vans™ rubber patch on the heel counter. Imported. Product measurements were taken using size Men's 7.5, Women's 9, width Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 in Weight: 5 oz Platform Height: 3⁄4 in View Zappos.com Glossary of Terms Find something wrong in this description? Help us fix it!