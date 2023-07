Anastasia Beverly Hills

Liquid Lipstick

$20.00 $12.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

Summary Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty™ Cruelty Free Liquid Lipstick by Anastasia Beverly Hills is a full-pigment liquid lip color formula that dries down to a weightless matte finish for smudge-proof wearability and long-lasting color. This comfortable matte formula delivers full-coverage wear and creates the appearance of fuller lips.