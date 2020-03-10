Mrs. Meyers

Liquid Hand Soap, Oat Blossom

$11.97

Buy Now Review It

Hard-working, non-drying soap for busy hands Liquid Hand Soap made with essential oils, aloe vera, olive oil, and other thoughtfully chosen ingredients Oat blossom hand Soap has a creamy, clean, clarifying scent that is downright freshened up Paraben Free Hand Soap That also made without phthalates or artificial Colors Mrs. Meyer's produces Cruelty free Hand soaps. None of our products are tested on animals Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Hand soaps are specifically made to clean and freshen hands without drying, while also providing a special, singular scent for your entire home. Oat Blossom scented hand soap has a creamy, clean, clarifying scent that is downright freshened up. That's something to toot your horn about! This hard-working liquid soap formula contains olive oil, Aloe Vera, and essential oils, that clean and freshen hands. These thoughtfully chosen ingredients create a non-drying yet softening soap for busy hands. Made without parabens, phthalates, animal-derived ingredients, and always a cruelty free Soap. Also available in other garden inspired scents and products such as body lotions, laundry detergents, candles, and so much more! Mrs. Meyer's - rooted in goodness.