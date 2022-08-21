Alpha-H

Liquid Gold Midnight Reboot Serum With 14% Glycolic Acid

$129.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: For smoother, plumper, glowier skin overnight, reach for Alpha-H’s Midnight Reboot serum. Combining two of the most powerful skin-revitalisers, this unique formula works to resurface, reboot and renew tired, dull and prematurely ageing skin. Combining 14% glycolic acid and 1% granactive retinoid, Liquid Gold Midnight Reboot Serum delivers a more even skin tone and a brighter complexion in one bioavailable formula. Key ingredients: 12% Glycolic Acid: accelerates the skin renewal process by dissolving the bonds that hold dead skin cells together, enhancing luminosity and clarity. 1% Granactive Retinoid: vitamin A derivative, this active matches the powerful performance of prescription Retinoids minus the irritating side-effects. PALMITOYL TRIPEPTIDE-5: this bioactive tripeptide works to boost collagen production while protecting existing collagen in the skin, resulting in a more plump and radiant complexion. Ferulic Acid: potent antioxidant that helps to guard against free radical attacks that deteriorate collagen.