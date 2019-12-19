Haus Laboratories

Liquid Eye-lie-ner

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

Style Name:Matte | Color:Black Confidently master the eyeliner game with our easy to apply LIQUID EYE LIE NER in matte black Punk. Its flexible felt tip with a superfine point makes adding delicate definition a cinch while adjusting pressure creates the signature Lady Gaga dramatic cat eye wing. Its quick dry formula glides on to any eye shape without tugging or smudging, depositing a black as night hue that lasts through a performance and encore. 24 hour longwear No Feathering, Skipping, Tugging, Flaking Weightless Flake Proof Cruelty Free, Vegan About Us This is Not Just Another Beauty Brand. They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but at HAUS LABORATORIES, we say beauty is how you see yourself. We want you to love yourself and it is our vision to spread kindness, bravery, and creativity by providing tools for self expression and reinvention. This is your glam. Your expression. Your artistry. This is our HAUS. Your Rules. Ingredients Aqua/Water/Eau, Methylpropanediol, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Styrene/Acrylates/Ammonium Methacrylate Copolymer, Cellulose, PEG 60 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Coco Glucoside, Poloxamer 407, Citric Acid, Phenylpropanol, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Caprylyl Glycol, Sodium Laureth 12 Sulfate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, BHT, Sodium Dehydroacetate, Black 2 (Cl 77266/[Nano. ) 1.0 ml / 0.03 fl oz.