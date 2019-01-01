Clé de Peau Beauté

Lipstick Cashmere

A lightweight, matte finish lipstick with a cashmere texture that glides on smoothly to deliver bold color with a soft, elegant radiance. Flatters lips with a long-lasting moisture and helps improve their condition over time with continued use. Key Benefits Imparts a long-lasting matte finish and texture with soft radiance. Moisturizing effect lasts up to 4 hours and with continued use helps improve dryness, roughness, scaling, and cracking for healthy looking lips. Petal-shaped tip perfectly adheres to lips' contours for easy application. Supple texture glides on smoothly and moisturizes lips without feeling dry and powdery. Beautiful color payoff that flatters and emphasizes lips' contours. DERMATOLOGIST TESTED Key Ingredients Flexible and Light Transmission Powder moves with lips to create a finish with dimensional color that doesn't crack. Oil Embracing Powder and Discreet Light Oil bring smoothness for radiance without sheen. A blend of Illuminating Hydro-Wrap Complex and Premium Argan Tree Oil moisturizes lips for increased comfort. Dermatologist-tested. VIEW FULL INGREDIENTS LIST How to Use Extend the lipstick from the tube and apply directly on lips, or take a suitable amount onto a lip brush and apply.