Vaseline

Lip Therapy, Aloe Vera

$6.98

Vaseline for Lips Made with the Original Wonder Jelly With its original formula, Vaseline Lip Therapy is a lip balm you can rely on that provides long-lasting relief from dryness, dullness and cracked lips. This everyday essential for healthy-looking lips is made with 100% pure Vaseline Jelly, just like all Vaseline lip care products. Vaseline Jelly is the original wonder jelly that has been helping to heal dry skin since 1870, and now you can get all its benefits in a lip balm product exclusively designed for lips. The top, protective layer of skin on your lips is thinner than on the rest of your body, so it needs a lip balm that provides long lasting moisturization. These formulas help support the natural recovery of your dry lips by locking in moisture for healthy looking lips. Perfect for On-The-Go The elements can be hard on your lips, so it's essential to keep them moisturized. Vaseline Lip Therapy Aloe Lip Balm is great for safeguarding against dryness caused by weather, so you can be confident that your lips are ready to face the outdoors. Use alone, or in combination with our other Vaseline products including body lotion, body butter, sprays, lip balms and petroleum jelly.