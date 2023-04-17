Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Laneige
Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration With Vitamin C
$24.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Need a few alternatives?
Laneige
Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration With Vitamin C
BUY
$24.00
Sephora
Laneige
Vanilla Lip Sleeping Mask
BUY
$24.00
Sephora
Gisou
Honey Infused Lip Oil
BUY
$32.00
Sephora
Vaseline
Vaseline Lip Balm Lip Therapy, 0.6 Oz, Rosy
BUY
$4.79
CVS
More from Laneige
Laneige
Vanilla Lip Sleeping Mask
BUY
$24.00
Sephora
Laneige
Laneige Cream Skin Mist
BUY
$33.00
Sephora Australia
Laneige
Water Sleeping Mask With Squalane
BUY
$32.00
Sephora
Laneige
Water Sleeping Mask
BUY
$48.00
Adore Beauty
More from Skin Care
St. Tropez
Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist
BUY
$24.49
Chemist Warehouse
Coco & Eve
Coco & Eve Bronzing Face Drops
BUY
$39.90
Adore Beauty
Typology
Radiance Serum With 11% Vitamin C
BUY
£23.00
Typology
Bybi
Bakuchiol Booster Facial Oil
BUY
£13.00
BYBI
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted