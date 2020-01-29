Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Les Essentiels by Hudson's Bay
Lip Serum
C$35.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Hudson's Bay
Need a few alternatives?
Grande Cosmetics
Lash Enhancing Serum
£58.50
from
Amazon
BUY
Peter Thomas Roth
Lashes To Die For Turbo Nighttime Eyelash Treatment
£52.50
from
All Beauty
BUY
The Inkey List
Vitamin C Serum
C$12.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Farmacy
Honey Savior
C$45.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Les Essentiels by Hudson’s Bay
Les Essentiels by Hudson's Bay
Blurring Perfecting Face Base
C$35.00
from
Hudson's Bay
BUY
Les Essentiels by Hudson's Bay
Double-ended Mascara
C$30.00
from
Hudson's Bay
BUY
Les Essentiels by Hudson's Bay
Colour Stick
C$25.00
from
Hudson's Bay
BUY
Les Essentiels by Hudson's Bay
Brow Gel
C$25.00
from
Hudson's Bay
BUY
More from Skin Care
Grande Cosmetics
Lash Enhancing Serum
£58.50
from
Amazon
BUY
Peter Thomas Roth
Lashes To Die For Turbo Nighttime Eyelash Treatment
£52.50
from
All Beauty
BUY
The Inkey List
Vitamin C Serum
C$12.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Farmacy
Honey Savior
C$45.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted