If there’s one thing we love more than lip gloss, it’s one that simultaneously plumps our lips for an effortlessly fuller pout. Cue: ICONIC LONDON’s Lip Plumping Gloss – an ingenious formula enriched with menthol and frescolat to instantly ‘plump’ while granting a cooling tingle. The formula also features a biomimetic peptide to support collagen production, lending a more defined, volume-enhanced pout over time. Gliding on seamlessly with a hefty dose of pigment, the gloss is as high-shine as you’d expect from the brand that gave us the celebrity-adored Illuminator, while still remaining totally wearable. Choose between six universally flattering shades: taupe ‘Nearly Nude’, bubblegum pink ‘Peekaboo’, cool rose ‘Love Struck’, deep rose ‘Do Not Disturb’, bold berry ‘Privacy Please’ and deep cherry ‘Sex Kitten’.