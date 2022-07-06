Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
MAC
Lip Pencil In Chestnut
£17.00
Buy Now
Review It
At MAC
Need a few alternatives?
NARS
Velvet Matte Lip Pencil
BUY
$400.00
Mecca
NARS
Precision Lip Liner
BUY
$36.00
Mecca
Kosas
Hotliner Hyaluronic Acid Contouring Lip Liner
BUY
$19.00
Kosas
r.e.m. beauty
Lip Stain Marker
BUY
£16.00
r.e.m. beauty
More from MAC
MAC
Powder Blush
BUY
£19.50
LookFantastic
MAC
Matte Lipstick - Lady Danger
BUY
$24.00
$30.00
The Iconic
MAC
Clear Lipglass
BUY
$19.00
Ulta
MAC
Fix+ Magic Radiance
BUY
£26.00
MAC Cosmetics
More from Makeup
Revolution
Rehab Coconut Restore Fixing Spray
BUY
$16.00
Priceline
Urban Decay
All Nighter Setting Spray
BUY
$57.00
Mecca
Charlotte Tilbury
Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray
BUY
$49.00
Mecca
e.l.f.
High Definition Powder Sheer
BUY
$14.00
Adore Beauty
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted