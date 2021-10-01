Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
MAC Cosmetics
Lip Pencil In Chestnut
£16.00
Buy Now
Review It
At MAC Cosmetics
Lip Pencil in Chestnut
Need a few alternatives?
NYX Professional Makeup
Slim Lip Pencil In Burgundy
BUY
£3.50
FeelUnique
promoted
MAC Cosmetics
Mac Cosmetics Lip Pencil
BUY
$19.00
QVC
promoted
MAC Cosmetics
Mac Cosmetics Lip Pencil
BUY
$19.00
QVC
VIEVE
Modern Lip Definer In Tailored
BUY
£15.00
Cult Beauty
More from MAC Cosmetics
MAC Cosmetics
Synthetic Flat Definer Brush
BUY
£16.50
MAC Cosmetics
MAC Cosmetics
Lip Pencil In Chestnut
BUY
£16.00
MAC Cosmetics
promoted
MAC Cosmetics
Mac Cosmetics Grand Spectacle Eye Shadow Palette
BUY
$75.00
QVC
promoted
MAC Cosmetics
Mac Cosmetics Lip Pencil
BUY
$19.00
QVC
More from Makeup
Kjaer Weis
Im-possible Mascara
BUY
£30.00
Content Beauty Wellbeing
promoted
Mented
Mented Cosmetics Semi-matte Lipstick - 0.13oz
BUY
$14.99
Target
Max Factor
Masterpiece Kohl Kajal Pencil In Azure
BUY
£7.99
Superdrug
promoted
NYX
Nyx Professional Makeup Epic Ink Waterproof Eyeliner - 0.02 Fl Oz
BUY
$8.99
Target
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted