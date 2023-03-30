United States
Bobbi Brown
Lip Pencil
$28.00
At Nordstrom
What it is A velvety liner that... A velvety liner that gives lips natural-looking definition. Draw around the edge of lips for a crisp line or color them in completely, and then apply lip color. How it works Defines lips for scu... Defines lips for sculpted precision. Imparts velvety softness. Layers well with other lip colors. How to use Apply before or afte... Apply before or after lipstick, following the natural outline of the mouth. Give lips a high-shine look by layering Crushed Liquid Lip on top. Ingredients Ingredients: Capryli... Ingredients: Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride , Bis-Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2 , Hydrogenated Olive Oil Myristyl Esters , C10-18 Triglycerides , Polyethylene , Hydrogenated Cottonseed Oil , Hydrogenated Olive Oil Decyl Esters , Euphorbia Cerifera (Candelilla) WaxCandelilla CeraCire De Candelilla , Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax Copernicia Cerifera Cera Cire De Carnauba , Ethylhexyl Palmitate , Ceramide Np , Tribehenin , Sorbitan Isostearate , Palmitoyl Tripeptide-1 , Tocopherol , Lactic Acid , Ascorbyl Palmitate , [+/- Mica , Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891) , Manganese Violet (Ci 77742) , Iron Oxides (Ci 77491) , Iron Oxides (Ci 77492) , Iron Oxides (Ci 77499) , Bismuth Oxychloride (Ci 77163) , Red 30 Lake (Ci 73360) , Red 22 Lake (Ci 45380) , Red 28 Lake (Ci 45410) , Blue 1 Lake (Ci 42090) , Yellow 5 Lake (Ci 19140) , Red 36 (Ci 12085) , Red 6 (Ci 15850) , Red 7 (Ci 15850) , Red 30 (Ci 73360) , Red 7 Lake (Ci 15850) , Orange 5 (Ci 45370) , Yellow 6 Lake (Ci 15985) , Red 33 (Ci 17200) , Blue 1 (Ci 42090) , Red 33 Lake (Ci 17200) , Carmine (Ci 75470)]
Please be aware that ingredient lists may change or vary from time to time. Please refer to the ingredient list on the product package you receive for the most up to date list of ingredients.